Truist Securiti Comments on Range Resources Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:RRC)

Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Range Resources in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now anticipates that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.20. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Range Resources’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.71% and a negative net margin of 39.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Truist upped their price target on Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Range Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised Range Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Range Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.79.

NYSE:RRC opened at $14.94 on Monday. Range Resources has a 1 year low of $5.93 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37.

In other Range Resources news, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,328 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $354,845.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 67,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $948,813.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,541 shares of company stock valued at $2,927,037. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Range Resources by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 130,198 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $872,000 after acquiring an additional 5,490 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Range Resources by 1,253.9% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,401 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 130,031 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Range Resources by 871.3% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 179,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 160,894 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Range Resources by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,030 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 7,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

