Truist Securiti Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti dropped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 2nd. Truist Securiti analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Booz Allen Hamilton’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Get Booz Allen Hamilton alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Booz Allen Hamilton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.75.

Shares of BAH stock opened at $82.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $74.32 and a 12 month high of $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.33.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 53.87%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is currently 37.95%.

In related news, Director Gretchen W. Mcclain sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.55, for a total value of $175,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen M. Dahut sold 42,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.49, for a total transaction of $3,802,877.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,484 shares of company stock worth $4,517,047 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 701,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $56,494,000 after acquiring an additional 79,548 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 76.2% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 25,621 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,063,000 after purchasing an additional 11,083 shares during the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 697.5% in the 1st quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the period. Distillate Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,876,000 after buying an additional 7,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Investment Management Ltd increased its position in Booz Allen Hamilton by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. Perpetual Investment Management Ltd now owns 202,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,310,000 after buying an additional 69,040 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booz Allen Hamilton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.