Truist Securiti Weighs in on Texas Roadhouse, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) – Analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $4.61 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.40.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

TXRH stock opened at $88.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $57.69 and a twelve month high of $110.75. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.29.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 11.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,359,177 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $897,920,000 after acquiring an additional 932,718 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,676,000. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 113.6% during the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 970,340 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $93,094,000 after buying an additional 515,966 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter valued at about $23,764,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 131.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 344,522 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,053,000 after buying an additional 195,675 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,048.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

