Truist Securities Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Truist Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $90.00. Truist Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MRCY. Truist downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercury Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Mercury Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $80.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.09.

Mercury Systems stock traded down $10.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.22. The stock had a trading volume of 17,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,192. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.85. Mercury Systems has a 52-week low of $52.40 and a 52-week high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.13.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.16. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 7.77%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mercury Systems will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of Mercury Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $52,313.31. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 0.6% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,268,644 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,930,000 after purchasing an additional 19,080 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 11.4% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,802,668 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,761,000 after purchasing an additional 286,695 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,582,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $182,456,000 after purchasing an additional 56,187 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 4.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,912,624 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,128,000 after purchasing an additional 74,894 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Mercury Systems by 22.9% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,822,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About Mercury Systems

Mercury Systems, Inc is a global commercial technology company that serves the aerospace and defense industry. It offers products through the following categories: Components, Modules and Sub-Assemblies, and Integrated Subsystems. The Components category refers to technology elements performing a single, discrete technological function, which when physically combined with other components may be used to create a module or sub-assembly.

