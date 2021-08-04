Trust Investment Advisors Acquires 869 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Trust Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 8,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth $8,342,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,612,000. Finally, Morris Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.36. 22,938 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,685,336. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.06. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 48.47% and a net margin of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.618 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.46%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Iron Mountain presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total transaction of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ernest W. Cloutier sold 44,199 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $1,855,474.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,572.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,182 shares of company stock worth $3,349,929 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

