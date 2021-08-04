Trust Investment Advisors Boosts Position in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HZNP. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $46,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2,743.8% in the first quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 20.3% in the first quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

In other news, Director William F. Daniel sold 20,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.56, for a total value of $1,731,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,731,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total value of $3,245,933.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,001 shares of company stock valued at $17,285,112 over the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HZNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Maxim Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:HZNP traded up $9.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.07. The company had a trading volume of 117,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,127,694. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a one year low of $60.82 and a one year high of $104.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 93.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.55.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s quarterly revenue was up 79.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 EPS for the current year.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Profile

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines that address critical needs for people impacted by rare, autoimmune, and severe inflammatory diseases. The company operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.