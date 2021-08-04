Trust Investment Advisors Buys 240 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 16,881 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices makes up approximately 1.4% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 27.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 626 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 19,429 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.2% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% during the second quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMD traded up $6.42 on Wednesday, reaching $118.98. 8,609,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 57,219,500. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.50 and a 12 month high of $114.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.98. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.73, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.01.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 99.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AMD. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.81.

In other news, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $2,815,230.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 407,343 shares of company stock worth $33,280,061 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

