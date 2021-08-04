Trust Investment Advisors Buys 52 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,869 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 31,524 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,204,000 after buying an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $838,000. 81.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total value of $2,153,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total transaction of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares in the company, valued at $21,582,835.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,546 shares of company stock worth $12,023,300. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PANW stock traded up $4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $403.23. 8,891 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,115. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $377.62. The stock has a market cap of $39.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.25 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.34 and a fifty-two week high of $405.16.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $425.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Northland Securities boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $411.59.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

