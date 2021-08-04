Trust Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,252 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $7,113,937,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,131 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,845,058,000 after acquiring an additional 590,266 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,535,702,000 after acquiring an additional 441,924 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,194,135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,097,503 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $985,325,000 after purchasing an additional 508,844 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $82.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on CVS Health from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.

CVS Health stock traded down $2.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,815. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $83.73. The firm has a market cap of $107.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $9,414,334.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 226,873 shares of company stock worth $19,508,201. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.