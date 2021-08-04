Trust Investment Advisors Grows Stock Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,626 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the quarter. NIKE accounts for 1.9% of Trust Investment Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in NIKE were worth $2,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $338,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 356.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 327,249 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $46,296,000 after purchasing an additional 255,528 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 399.5% in the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,432 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 3,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total value of $1,520,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock worth $54,603,105. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $171.68. 298,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,491. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $148.90. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $171.50. The company has a market cap of $271.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.06.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

