Trust Investment Advisors Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trust Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,698 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 103 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up approximately 1.2% of Trust Investment Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 8.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,519,943 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,594,026,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,668 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,976,354 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,962,775,000 after purchasing an additional 216,976 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 22.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,027,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,282,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,827 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.1% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,010,838 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,276,688,000 after purchasing an additional 794,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 19.2% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,877,284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,448,657,000 after buying an additional 1,109,951 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.00, for a total value of $152,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 114,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,565,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 639,446 shares of company stock valued at $244,134,099. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $367.14. 112,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,419,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $373.16. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $281.20 and a twelve month high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $363.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.37%.

MA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays increased their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Macquarie upped their target price on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $482.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $413.16.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

