TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41, MarketWatch Earnings reports. TTEC had a return on equity of 39.80% and a net margin of 7.17%. TTEC updated its FY 2021 guidance to $4.350-$4.510 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $4.35-4.51 EPS.

Shares of TTEC stock traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $100.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,023. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.81. TTEC has a 12-month low of $47.99 and a 12-month high of $113.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Several analysts have issued reports on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TTEC from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TTEC from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

In related news, EVP Judi Hand sold 14,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.01, for a total value of $1,644,429.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,054 shares in the company, valued at $13,317,150.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Gregory A. Conley sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $205,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,367,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 31,948 shares of company stock worth $3,499,429 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 60.90% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

