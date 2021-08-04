Tucows (TC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

Tucows (TSE:TC) (NYSE:TCX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$89.76 million for the quarter.

Tucows stock opened at C$97.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.04 billion and a PE ratio of 162.02. Tucows has a 12-month low of C$79.36 and a 12-month high of C$120.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.26, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$97.79.

Separately, CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$70.00 price objective on shares of Tucows in a research note on Thursday, June 10th.

About Tucows

Tucows Inc provides network access, domain name registration, email, mobile telephony, and other Internet services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Network Access Services and Domain Services. The Network Access Services segment offers mobile phones and retail telephony services; fixed high-speed Internet access services; and professional services, including implementation, training, consulting, and software development and modification services, as well as operates Mobile Services Enabler platform that provides network access, provisioning, and billing services; The Domain Services segment offers wholesale and retail domain name registration services; portfolio services; and value-added services, such as hosted email, Internet security services, Internet hosting, WHOIS privacy, publishing tools, and other value-added services for end-users under the OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands.

