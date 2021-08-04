Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Buys New Shares in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 13,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 22,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.50 and a twelve month high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 55.45%.

OMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Macquarie upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.50.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

