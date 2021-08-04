Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Grows Stock Holdings in PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its stake in shares of PaySign, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYS) by 75.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,293 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.14% of PaySign worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in PaySign by 194.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,671 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in PaySign by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in PaySign in the first quarter valued at about $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

PAYS stock opened at $2.43 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.05. PaySign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $10.98. The firm has a market cap of $123.42 million, a P/E ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.52.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.28 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that PaySign, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark Newcomer sold 39,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.13, for a total transaction of $123,494.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,322,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,180,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 41.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PAYS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of PaySign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.13.

PaySign Company Profile

PaySign, Inc provides prepaid card products and processing services under the PaySign brand for corporate, consumer, and government applications. The company offers various services, including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service through PaySign, a proprietary card-processing platform.

