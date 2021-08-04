Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Makes New $374,000 Investment in Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TTCF. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter valued at $330,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $907,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tattooed Chef during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,312,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,702,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Tattooed Chef in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,861,000. Institutional investors own 11.52% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TTCF opened at $19.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a current ratio of 6.40. Tattooed Chef, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.60 and a fifty-two week high of $28.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.27 and a beta of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.80.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $52.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.40 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tattooed Chef, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TTCF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tattooed Chef from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Tattooed Chef in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, and plant-based burgers.

