Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Purchases Shares of 6,822 Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kaman by 98.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Kaman by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Kaman during the 1st quarter worth approximately $186,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 7.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kaman in the first quarter worth $264,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on KAMN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of KAMN opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.34. Kaman Co. has a 1-year low of $37.99 and a 1-year high of $59.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 3.49.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.90 million. Kaman had a negative net margin of 8.29% and a positive return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

About Kaman

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

