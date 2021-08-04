Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 12,536 Shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its position in shares of Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) by 64.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,536 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Phreesia by 134.4% in the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Phreesia during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Phreesia during the first quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Phreesia by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PHR. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Phreesia from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Phreesia from $58.00 to $63.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Phreesia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.32.

PHR stock opened at $67.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.04 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.01 and a quick ratio of 10.01. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.42 and a 52-week high of $81.59.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 7th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $48.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.82 million. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 19.66% and a negative return on equity of 11.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phreesia, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Phreesia news, Director Michael Weintraub sold 1,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total transaction of $122,815.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Edward L. Cahill sold 15,000 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.47, for a total value of $862,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 120,577 shares of company stock valued at $7,247,279. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Recommended Story: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.