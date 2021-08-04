Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Sells 80,803 Shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lessened its holdings in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) by 69.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 80,803 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned about 0.06% of Accelerate Diagnostics worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 185.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,167 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 417.8% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,523 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 6,070 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Accelerate Diagnostics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,492 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accelerate Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Accelerate Diagnostics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

In other Accelerate Diagnostics news, Director Jack W. Schuler bought 29,577 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $272,108.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jack Phillips sold 25,064 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total value of $169,432.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,081 shares in the company, valued at $669,787.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 63,128 shares of company stock worth $454,451 over the last three months. Insiders own 45.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AXDX stock opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $463.29 million, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 1.89.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

