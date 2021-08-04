Tudor Investment Corp Et Al Takes $334,000 Position in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 2,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Holocene Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 72.1% in the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 224,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,954,000 after purchasing an additional 93,928 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 13.7% in the first quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 68,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 77.7% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 601,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,276,000 after purchasing an additional 262,944 shares during the period. 85.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Karuna Therapeutics alerts:

KRTX has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Karuna Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $158.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $164.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $192.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRTX opened at $109.00 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.96. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.54 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $146.97.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.04. On average, analysts anticipate that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Troy A. Ignelzi sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.07, for a total value of $770,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.17, for a total transaction of $285,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,367 shares of company stock worth $4,990,987 in the last three months. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX).

Receive News & Ratings for Karuna Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karuna Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.