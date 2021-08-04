TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) Downgraded by Barclays

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFY) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on TUIFY. Zacks Investment Research lowered TUI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of TUI in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $2.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS TUIFY opened at $2.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.61. TUI has a 52 week low of $1.65 and a 52 week high of $5.05.

TUI AG engages in the provision of tour, hotel and resort, and cruise services. It operates through the following segments: Northern Region, Central Region, Western Region, Hotels and Resorts, Cruises, and Other Tourism. The Northern Region segment includes tour operators, airlines, and cruise business in the UK, Ireland, and the Nordics.

