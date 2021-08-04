Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Turning Point Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company designing and developing novel small molecule, targeted oncology therapies to address key limitations of existing therapies and improve the lives of patients. Their internally developed and wholly owned pipeline of next-generation tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) targets numerous genetic drivers of cancer in both TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients. The pervasive challenges of intrinsic and acquired treatment resistance often limit the response rate and durability of existing therapies. One of these challenges is the emergence of solvent front mutations, which are a common cause of acquired resistance to currently approved therapies for ROS1, TRK and ALK kinases. They have developed a macrocycle platform enabling us to design proprietary small, compact TKIs with rigid three-dimensional structures that potentially bind to their targets with greater precision and affinity than other kinase inhibitors. “

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $151.00.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.56. The company had a trading volume of 6,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,419. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $54.43 and a 12-month high of $141.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.92 and a beta of 0.97.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $25.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark J. Alles bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $81.34 per share, for a total transaction of $162,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $162,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew John Partridge sold 1,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total value of $139,988.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,630,348.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 17,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $716,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 439.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after purchasing an additional 41,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

