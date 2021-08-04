Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on TRQ. Scotiabank raised their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$24.00 to C$21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Turquoise Hill Resources from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

NYSE:TRQ opened at $16.25 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Turquoise Hill Resources has a 12 month low of $7.49 and a 12 month high of $21.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.17.

Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) (TSE:TRQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.13). Turquoise Hill Resources had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 7.26%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 33.7% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,278 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 189.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Turquoise Hill Resources by 264.2% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 7,258 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Turquoise Hill Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.23% of the company’s stock.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It develops and operates the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd. and changed its name to Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.

