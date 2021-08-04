Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirty-eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.29.

TWTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Twitter from $91.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Twitter from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:TWTR opened at $68.63 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.07. Twitter has a twelve month low of $35.65 and a twelve month high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $54.76 billion, a PE ratio of 146.02 and a beta of 0.77.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The social networking company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.14. Twitter had a net margin of 8.64% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.39) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Twitter will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Twitter news, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,903 shares of company stock valued at $2,997,414 over the last ninety days. 2.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWTR. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the first quarter worth $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Twitter by 131.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

