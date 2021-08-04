Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) Shares Acquired by Voloridge Investment Management LLC

Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 127,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Two Harbors Investment were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 8,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 340.0% in the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 8,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Two Harbors Investment by 400.0% in the 1st quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Two Harbors Investment in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Two Harbors Investment alerts:

TWO stock opened at $6.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.82. Two Harbors Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $4.75 and a 1 year high of $8.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.16.

Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Two Harbors Investment had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 147.30%. Equities research analysts forecast that Two Harbors Investment Corp. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 28th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.69%. Two Harbors Investment’s payout ratio is 87.18%.

In related news, Director Thomas Siering sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total value of $1,396,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 549,706 shares in the company, valued at $3,836,947.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Two Harbors Investment from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Two Harbors Investment from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut Two Harbors Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $7.75 to $7.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. TheStreet upgraded Two Harbors Investment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $6.29 price objective on Two Harbors Investment and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Two Harbors Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.98.

About Two Harbors Investment

Two Harbors Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that focuses on investing in, financing, and managing residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), non-agency securities, mortgage servicing rights, and other financial assets in the United States. Its target assets include agency RMBS collateralized by fixed rate mortgage loans, adjustable rate mortgage loans, and hybrid adjustable-rate mortgage (ARMs); and other assets, such as financial and mortgage-related assets, including non-agency securities and non-hedging transactions.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Two Harbors Investment Corp. (NYSE:TWO).

Receive News & Ratings for Two Harbors Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Two Harbors Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.