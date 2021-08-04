Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB)

Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lowered its stake in MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 624,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116,600 shares during the period. MongoDB makes up approximately 4.8% of Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd.’s holdings in MongoDB were worth $225,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MongoDB by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 669,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,925,000 after purchasing an additional 39,565 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 547,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,514,000 after purchasing an additional 148,435 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB during the 4th quarter valued at about $195,138,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in MongoDB by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 428,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 22,287 shares during the period. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP increased its holdings in MongoDB by 585.0% during the 1st quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 349,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,335,000 after purchasing an additional 298,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.74% of the company’s stock.

MDB has been the topic of several research reports. lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on MongoDB from $415.00 to $377.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MongoDB from $445.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on MongoDB in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $310.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $376.75.

MDB stock traded up $4.65 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $363.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,166. MongoDB, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.27 and a 12 month high of $428.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $346.08.

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $181.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.96 million. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 648.36% and a negative net margin of 43.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MongoDB, Inc. will post -4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other MongoDB news, insider Thomas Bull sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.91, for a total transaction of $1,351,117.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,598,222.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dev Ittycheria sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.80, for a total transaction of $9,058,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 267,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,185,004. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 226,376 shares of company stock worth $74,508,479 over the last ninety days. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

