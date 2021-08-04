U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Shares Gap Down to $10.35

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SLCA)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.35, but opened at $9.89. U.S. Silica shares last traded at $9.61, with a volume of 2,176 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SLCA shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lowered U.S. Silica from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $731.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -139.57 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.31.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The mining company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 9.93% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Jennings Kacal purchased 15,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.29 per share, with a total value of $154,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Silica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in U.S. Silica during the first quarter worth $148,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP raised its position in U.S. Silica by 156.4% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 27,247 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 16,619 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in U.S. Silica by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,141 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,579,000 after acquiring an additional 19,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 50.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,922 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 64,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. It operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. The company offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

