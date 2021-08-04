Ubex (UBEX) Reaches Market Cap of $1.01 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 4th. In the last week, Ubex has traded up 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $1.01 million and approximately $364,301.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ubex coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00010793 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.63 or 0.00482270 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0432 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000916 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Ubex Coin Profile

Ubex (UBEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,947,474,317 coins and its circulating supply is 3,329,855,565 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official website is www.ubex.com . The official message board for Ubex is medium.com/ubex

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

