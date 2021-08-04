Ubiq (UBQ) Price Reaches $0.24 on Major Exchanges

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 4th. Ubiq has a market capitalization of $10.25 million and $6,630.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,681.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,689.49 or 0.06777617 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $546.93 or 0.01378285 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.58 or 0.00361818 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.55 or 0.00129899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.23 or 0.00585227 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00007636 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.45 or 0.00356471 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.35 or 0.00298253 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on January 28th, 2017. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. Ubiq’s official website is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The cryptocurrency Jumbucks will be renamed as Ubiq (ticker UBQ), an Ethereum fork. Ubiq is the first Ethereum fork which brings about consensus level changes in the form of brand new code. The Digibyte's Digishield v3 difficulty adjustment algorithm has been ported to an Ethereum code base. Incidentally, this is the same difficulty algorithm recently chosen by the Zcash development team. Coins will be swapped at a 1:10 ratio to the new chain, as so ~36m UBQ will be issued. There will be 2 methods for swapping. Claiming or using an exchange which will perform a claim and adjust on-exchange balances accordingly. “

Buying and Selling Ubiq

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

