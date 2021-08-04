UBS Group AG Acquires Shares of 1,670 Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH)

UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Genetron Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GTH) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTH. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Genetron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $530,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genetron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $633,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GTH opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 0.68. Genetron Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $9.03 and a 1-year high of $31.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $19.22.

Genetron (NASDAQ:GTH) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.05 million for the quarter. Genetron had a negative return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 666.57%.

Genetron Holdings Limited, a precision oncology company, engages in the cancer molecular profiling, and harnessing technologies in molecular biology and data science for cancer treatment. The company offers diagnosis and monitoring services, and early liver cancer screening services through laboratory developed tests services, such as HCCscreen, a proprietary assay for the early screening of hepatocellular carcinoma.

