UBS Group AG Buys 13,777 Shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU)

UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Central Puerto S.A. (NYSE:CEPU) by 6,923.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,976 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,777 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Central Puerto were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 5.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,945,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after buying an additional 107,636 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Central Puerto during the fourth quarter valued at about $368,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Central Puerto by 55.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,331,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,429,000 after buying an additional 829,823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.08% of the company’s stock.

Central Puerto stock opened at $2.49 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $376.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.79, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.57. Central Puerto S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.05.

Central Puerto (NYSE:CEPU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.93 million for the quarter. Central Puerto had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 16.83%. On average, analysts predict that Central Puerto S.A. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Puerto from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

About Central Puerto

Central Puerto SA generates and sells electric power to private and public customers in Argentina. It also produces steam. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated five thermal generation plants, one hydroelectric generation plant, and seven wind farms with a total installed capacity of 4,709 MW.

