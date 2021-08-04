UBS Group AG Purchases New Position in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at $1,038,000. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $1,102,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the first quarter valued at about $10,380,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 stock opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $15.21.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

