UBS Group AG Raises Stake in GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX)

UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of GX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GXGX) by 219.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in GX Acquisition were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GXGX. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $349,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $1,324,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new stake in GX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,978,000. 61.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GXGX opened at $8.84 on Wednesday. GX Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.73 and a 1-year high of $12.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.91.

GX Acquisition (NASDAQ:GXGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $2.62.

GX Acquisition Company Profile

GX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in New York, New York.

