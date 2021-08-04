UBS Group AG Sells 1,117 Shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of The Joint Corp. (NASDAQ:JYNT) by 61.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in The Joint were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JYNT. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $13,907,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Joint during the first quarter worth $3,848,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 214,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,621,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 21,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of The Joint by 118.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 29,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 15,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 4,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total transaction of $391,309.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew E. Rubel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.53, for a total value of $525,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,371.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 486,971 shares of company stock worth $34,409,504 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on JYNT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on The Joint from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Maxim Group downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Joint from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on The Joint from $61.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price objective on The Joint from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Joint presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.29.

JYNT opened at $85.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.30. The Joint Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.65 and a 1 year high of $89.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.87 and a beta of 1.25.

The Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.13. The Joint had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.64 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Joint Corp. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights.

