UBS Group AG Sells 5,984 Shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) by 24.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,984 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 306,842 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,899 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 660,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 103,900 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 570,640 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PEI opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.39. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $0.35 and a twelve month high of $3.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51. The company has a market cap of $170.41 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 2.57.

In other Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust news, EVP Andrew M. Ioannou sold 13,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.09, for a total transaction of $43,074.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Joseph F. Coradino sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.05, for a total transaction of $838,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 314,940 shares of company stock worth $966,325 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust

PREIT (NYSE:PEI) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's robust portfolio of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the densely-populated eastern U.S.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.