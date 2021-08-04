UBS Group AG Sells 988 Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

UBS Group AG lessened its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) by 32.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $32,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in SciPlay during the 1st quarter worth approximately $504,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 171,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,769,000 after buying an additional 29,909 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 1st quarter worth $647,000. 16.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.83. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.39.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.03). SciPlay had a return on equity of 5.31% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $151.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.62 million. Analysts expect that SciPlay Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Truist Financial lowered shares of SciPlay to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SciPlay from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of SciPlay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut shares of SciPlay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SciPlay has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.46.

SciPlay Corporation develops, markets, and operates a portfolio of social games for mobile and web platforms worldwide. It offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

