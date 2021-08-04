UBS Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €226.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €226.00 ($265.88) target price on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Nord/LB set a €190.00 ($223.53) price target on Allianz in a report on Monday. Finally, Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price objective on Allianz and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €226.75 ($266.76).

ALV stock opened at €192.14 ($226.05) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €213.22. Allianz has a fifty-two week low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a fifty-two week high of €206.80 ($243.29).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

