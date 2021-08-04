UBS Group Increases TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target to C$27.00

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at UBS Group from C$24.00 to C$27.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.05% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on T. TD Securities reduced their price objective on TELUS from C$31.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$27.62 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of TELUS in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, TELUS has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.36.

T opened at C$28.14 on Monday. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$22.50 and a 52 week high of C$28.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$27.70. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.36, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.85.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.26. Research analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

