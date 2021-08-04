UBS Group Upgrades BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to “Buy”

UBS Group upgraded shares of BNP Paribas (OTCMKTS:BNPQY) to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has €57.00 ($67.06) price target on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of €50.00 ($58.82).

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BNP Paribas from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded BNP Paribas to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from €60.00 ($70.59) to €62.00 ($72.94) in a research note on Monday. HSBC raised BNP Paribas to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on BNP Paribas from €68.00 ($80.00) to €69.00 ($81.18) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on BNP Paribas from €45.20 ($53.18) to €48.30 ($56.82) and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $57.66.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BNPQY opened at $30.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.65. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of $16.78 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.93.

BNP Paribas SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. The company operates through the following business: Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate Institutional Banking. The Retail Banking and Services business includes the retail banking networks and specialized financial services in France and around the world.

