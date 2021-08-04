Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Updates Q3 Earnings Guidance

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.94-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $520-560 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $516.60 million.Ultra Clean also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.940-$1.100 EPS.

Shares of UCTT stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.81. The stock had a trading volume of 1,177,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,073. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.99. Ultra Clean has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $65.33.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ultra Clean will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UCTT shares. Colliers Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.00.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total transaction of $93,886.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,568 shares in the company, valued at $532,172.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider William Joe Williams sold 618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $34,045.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,904 shares of company stock worth $809,943 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.