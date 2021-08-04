Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Cowen

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Cowen from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 45.37% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $26.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.32.

UAA stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 87.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $26.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.04.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Under Armour by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,725,000 after acquiring an additional 14,111 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Under Armour by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 442,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 18,024 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Under Armour by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 928,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,940,000 after acquiring an additional 194,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Under Armour during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

