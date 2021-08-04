Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Receives Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $31.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 49.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Under Armour from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays raised Under Armour from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Under Armour from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded Under Armour from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.46.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Shares of UAA stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.04. Under Armour has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. Under Armour’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Estate Counselors LLC raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 48,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Under Armour by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in Under Armour by 259.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42,170 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 329.6% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 23,491 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Under Armour by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 178,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.17% of the company’s stock.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

Recommended Story: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.