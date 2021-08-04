Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.50-0.52 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.33. The company issued revenue guidance of ~$5.41-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.34 billion.Under Armour also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $0.500-$0.520 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UAA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. William Blair cut shares of Under Armour from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.32.

Shares of UAA traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 897,313 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,623,619. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $21.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $9.63 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a market cap of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 92.12, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.28.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

