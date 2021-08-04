UniMex Network Price Reaches $0.46 (UMX)

UniMex Network (CURRENCY:UMX) traded 35.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. Over the last week, UniMex Network has traded down 38.9% against the dollar. One UniMex Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. UniMex Network has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $9,403.00 worth of UniMex Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002508 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00047742 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.90 or 0.00100051 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.77 or 0.00142360 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,891.91 or 1.00038121 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $339.10 or 0.00850372 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

UniMex Network Profile

UniMex Network’s launch date was January 8th, 2021. UniMex Network’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,999,815 coins. UniMex Network’s official Twitter account is @UniMex_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UniMex is an on-chain margin-trading platform entirely contained within Uniswap. Which means that shorts/longs are directly executed on Uniswap, rather than through an off-chain approach e.g. through a 0x relayer. Margin traders are charged fees which are disbursed to lenders as a reward for supplying liquidity to lending pools. “

Buying and Selling UniMex Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniMex Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UniMex Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UniMex Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

