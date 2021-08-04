United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $36.00 price objective on the Wireless communications provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $35.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on USM. Zacks Investment Research lowered United States Cellular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on United States Cellular from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United States Cellular from $50.50 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, boosted their price objective on United States Cellular from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Shares of United States Cellular stock opened at $32.66 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.27. United States Cellular has a 52-week low of $28.19 and a 52-week high of $39.96. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.08. United States Cellular had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that United States Cellular will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ronald E. Daly sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.25, for a total value of $35,052.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,735.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 24.0% in the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 899,452 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $32,812,000 after buying an additional 174,269 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United States Cellular in the fourth quarter worth about $3,745,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 75.7% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 262,887 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $9,590,000 after buying an additional 113,237 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 21.0% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 603,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $22,012,000 after buying an additional 104,820 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of United States Cellular by 6.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,425,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,002,000 after buying an additional 83,625 shares during the period. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United States Cellular Company Profile

United States Cellular Corp. engages in the provision of wireless telecommunication services. Its products include smartphones, tablets, vehicle routers, and accessories. It offers Internet plans, prepaid and postpaid plans, and roaming services. The company was founded by Leroy T. Carlson in 1983 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

