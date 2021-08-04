United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $379.48 Million

Equities analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) will post $379.48 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for United Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $362.50 million and the highest is $390.60 million. United Therapeutics posted sales of $362.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that United Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.53 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow United Therapeutics.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 26.92%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.78.

NASDAQ UTHR traded up $25.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $206.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,597,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,649. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.05.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,944,000. Polaris Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,249,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 649.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 243,501 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,961,000 after acquiring an additional 210,999 shares during the last quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 11,154.2% during the 2nd quarter. Poplar Forest Capital LLC now owns 177,141 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

