Uniti Group (UNIT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Uniti Group has set its FY 2021 guidance at 1.610-1.650 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.41). On average, analysts expect Uniti Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Uniti Group alerts:

Shares of UNIT opened at $11.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.89. Uniti Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.40.

UNIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Uniti Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Uniti Group from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.70.

Uniti Group Company Profile

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Uniti Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniti Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.