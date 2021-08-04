Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $30.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.69% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Univest Corporation of Pennsylvania is a bank holding company. It owns all of the capital stock of Union National Bank and Trust Company, Pennview Savings Bank, Univest Realty Corporation, Univest Leasing Corporation, Univest Delaware, Inc., Univest Financial Services Corporation, Univest Insurance Company, and Univest Electronic Services Corporation. “

Shares of NASDAQ:UVSP traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. 598 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Univest Financial has a 12-month low of $13.92 and a 12-month high of $30.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.23.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. Univest Financial had a net margin of 33.46% and a return on equity of 14.22%. As a group, analysts forecast that Univest Financial will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director K Leon Moyer sold 2,500 shares of Univest Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.76, for a total value of $71,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Univest Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,967,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,846,000 after buying an additional 199,843 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,922,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,956,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Univest Financial by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 742,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after buying an additional 68,327 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 518,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,825,000 after buying an additional 36,482 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Univest Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 213,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 71.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Univest Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Univest Bank and Trust Co that provides banking products and services primarily in Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment provides a range of banking services, such as deposit taking, loan origination and servicing, mortgage banking, other general banking, and equipment lease financing services for individuals, businesses, municipalities, and nonprofit organizations.

