urban-gro (UGRO) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

urban-gro (NASDAQ:UGRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. urban-gro had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.03 million during the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ UGRO opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. urban-gro has a fifty-two week low of $4.00 and a fifty-two week high of $162.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.73.

In other urban-gro news, COO Jim Dennedy purchased 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.48 per share, with a total value of $48,620.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock worth $193,570.

urban-gro Company Profile

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

