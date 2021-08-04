Urban One (NASDAQ:UONEK) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONEK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.94. Urban One shares last traded at $4.93, with a volume of 152,373 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Urban One from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

The firm has a market cap of $244.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 2.61.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Urban One during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Urban One by 574.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 182,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 155,425 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in Urban One during the 1st quarter worth $348,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Urban One by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 671,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 167,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.23% of the company’s stock.

Urban One Company Profile (NASDAQ:UONEK)

Urban One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an urban-oriented multi-media company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Radio Broadcasting, Cable Television, Reach Media, and Digital. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes radio broadcasting operations that primarily target African-American and urban listeners.

